3 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 3 deaths in the cities of Tirana, Librazhd and Përmet related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The victims' age varies between 62 and 87 years old. After 2,886 tests, 149 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 542 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,340.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 25,974. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 18,790 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 18,790

Fier 2,207

Durrës 1,110

Gjirokastër 945

Shkodër 908

Korçë 714

Vlorë 486

Dibër 320

Kukës 285

Elbasan 179

Lezhë 15

Berat 15

In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,061 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 498 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 641 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 12,609. In Greece, were reported 2,411 new infection cases, while 67 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,397. In Serbia, were reported 34 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,954. There were also 2,583 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,419. The country registered also 824 new infections. Globally, more than 141 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3 million people.