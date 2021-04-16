2 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 2 deaths in Tirana related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The victims' age was 82 and 85 years old. After 2,652 tests, 179 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 587 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,337.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 26,370. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 19,031 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 19,031

Fier 2,241

Durrës 1,131

Gjirokastër 981

Shkodër 916

Korçë 712

Vlorë 504

Dibër 327

Kukës 282

Elbasan 198

Lezhë 25

Berat 22



In Kosovo, 14 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: four deaths were registered in Gjilan (66, 67, 71 and 72 years old), three deaths were registered in Obiliq (74, 76 and 83 years old), two deaths were registered in Prishtina (55 and 88 years old), one death was registered in Ferizaj (71 years old), one death in Gjakovë (66 years old), one death in Podujevë (74 years old), one in Suharekë (79 years old), and one death was registered in Viti (84 years old). In total, 2,053 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 520 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 646 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 12,760. In Greece, were reported 3,027 new infection cases, while 91 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,330. In Serbia, were reported 39 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,920. There were also 2,846 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,388. The country registered also 908 new infections. Globally, more than 140,1 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3 million people.