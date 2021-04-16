OSCE and Albania’s Constitutional Court sign Memorandum on strengthening Court’s capacities

Vincenzo Del Monaco, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania and Chair of Albania’s Constitutional Court Vitore Tusha, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, to strengthen co-operation for advancing the capacities of the Court to perform its work in line with international standards. “This is an important moment, because we are finalizing a co-operation between the Constitutional Court and the Presence which started long ago, driven by the joint aim of strengthening rule of law, democracy and respect for human rights in Albania. This memorandum serves to strengthen the capacities of the Constitutional Court with the final aim of fulfilling the Court’s mission – guaranteeing the supremacy of the Constitution”, Tusha said at the signing ceremony.

Del Monaco said that the signing of the memorandum testifies to the consistency of the longstanding co-operation between the Constitutional Court and the Presence. He added that the partnership with the Constitutional Court is a priority for the Presence, because of the very specific and fundamental role the Constitutional Court plays in Albania’s legal system for the full promotion of rule of law and human rights. “The Presence stands where the heart of Albanians stand, and Albanians are following very closely, very respectfully the activities of the Constitutional Court and this is why we are working together on the functioning and efficiency of the Constitutional Court,” said Del Monaco.

In 2020, the Presence helped the Constitutional Court assess its capacities for the purposes of a long-term institutional strategic planning, as well as supported the Court access to professional literature. The assistance to the Constitutional Court is part of the Presence’s project “Support to the advancement of the rule of law in Albania”, which is also funded by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung’s Office in Albania.