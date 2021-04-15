4 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 4 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Tirana, while Kukës and Elbasan registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 57 and 86 years old. After 2,520 tests, 169 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 572 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,335.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 26,780. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 19,266 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 19,266

Fier 2,244

Durrës 1,137

Gjirokastër 1,036

Shkodër 920

Korçë 723

Vlorë 535

Dibër 344

Kukës 286

Elbasan 207

Berat 51

Lezhë 29

In Kosovo, 17 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Prishtina (51, 66 and 77 years old), two deaths were registered in Prizren (68 and 80 years old), two deaths were registered in Ferizaj (63 and 79 years old), two deaths were registered in Gjilan (70 and 81 years old), two deaths in Kamenica (67 and 69 years old), two deaths in Klinë (68 and 81 years old), two deaths in Mitrovica (73 and 80 years old), one death was registered in Gjakova (78 years old), one in Obiliq (58 years old), one in Podujevë (63 years old), and one death was registered in Viti (72 years old). In total, 2,039 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 599 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 868 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 12,900. In Greece, were reported 3,822 new infection cases, while 104 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,239. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,881. There were also 2,971 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,357. The country registered also 890 new infections. Globally, more than 139,4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,99 million people.