The United States and the EU urge Albanians to vote on April 25

The countdown to the next parliamentary elections of 25 April has started, and both the European Union and the United States urged today Albanian voters to vote on election day. The U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim while visiting Fier, repeated her previous statements made during the interview at Lutfi Dervishi’s show “Përballë”, that the United States does not support any political party or candidate on the upcoming elections, but only the right of the Albanian citizens to vote, adding that the US “warn against anybody who attempts to deny that right by buying votes or selling votes.” After meeting with a group of young people who are first-time voters, the Ambassador said that she felt confident that Albanian democracy was pointed in the right direction, hoping “that young people like this will inspire everybody in Albania to practice their right, to take full advantage of their right to vote, to decide their country future on April 25.”

In the same line was also the EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca, who wrote on Twitter that “it is our hope that on 25 April everyone will exercise their right and duty to vote bearing in mind the common good, which is also the purpose of every political activity.”