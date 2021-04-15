Basha rejects Rama’s invitation for cooperation

The leader of the opposition Lulzim Basha rejected last night the offer made by Prime Minister Rama for cooperation between the SP and the opposition. Basha's rejection came after Prime Minister Rama said that he was willing to cooperate with Basha and the opposition after the elections, with the condition of not including Meta and Berisha in the cooperation. “After the 25th of April I am ready to cooperate with the opposition, and with Basha, but with a simple condition, they need to be separated from Meta and Berisha. To transform the political life that has really turned into stress for Albanians,” said Rama. While the Prime Minister was sure that his party would receive again the majority of votes needed to govern for a third term, he said that his offer should be seen as a try to go beyond the old way of doing politics in Albania. The leader of the opposition Basha rejected the offer, by saying that Rama’s time has come to an end. “On 25th of April Albanians will vote nr. 9 to remove Rama, and he will never be part of our government. His time is up. We will bring change and Albania will win,” said Basha on Twitter.

After Basha’s response, Rama reacted immediately, by asking Basha why Berisha and Meta were more important to him than Albania, adding that Albanians want unity and “they want us all to work for them and their economy beyond the pandemic.” According to many media analysts, Rama’s offer for cooperation after the elections is nothing more than a try to sabotage the opposition coalition, by giving a false idea that the Democratic Party may be opened to a coalition with the Socialist Party after the election. The two biggest opposition parties, the Democratic Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI), have signed a Post-Election Coalition Agreement, which will work as a basis for the joint government that will be formed after the 25 April parliamentary elections, if the opposition will win the elections.