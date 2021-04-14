Rama: We managed to vaccinate while the EU left us without vaccines

Prime Minister Rama repeated again his criticism against the EU for leaving Albania without vaccines. “Even without being a powerful country, both outside the EU and in the middle of Europe in a neighbourhood of countries that left us without vaccines, we managed to do it, to be today at the top of the classification among all European countries for mass vaccination,” said Rama while holding a rally in Peshkopi. According to the official data, 281,254 doses of vaccines have been given to Albanian citizens since the beginning of the vaccination process.

The massive vaccination in Albania started in the end of March, after the government managed to sign an agreement with the Turkish company "Keymen Ilaç Sanayive Ticaret", which will bring in total 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in Albania. So far, around 300,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine have arrived in the country, while for the vaccination process Albania has used also the Pfizer vaccine, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

The European Union on various occasions has stated that it has helped the Western Balkans and Albania in the fight against COVID-19, not only in providing vaccines through the COVAX mechanism but also through other means.