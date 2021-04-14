5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 5 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Shkodra, while Durrës, Gjirokastër and Fier registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 59 and 87 years old. After 2,698 tests, 207 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 538 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,331.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 27,187. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 19,514 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 19,6514

Fier 2,295

Durrës 1,160

Gjirokastër 1,114

Shkodër 931

Korçë 718

Vlorë 533

Dibër 340

Kukës 294

Elbasan 204

Lezhë 44

Berat 40

In Kosovo, 14 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Pejë (78 and 81 years old), two deaths were registered in Prizren (68 and 80 years old), two deaths were registered in Prishtina (79 and 91 years old), two deaths were registered in Viti (69 and 73 years old), one in Gjilan (74 years old), one in Klinë (80 years old), one in Mitrovica (75 years old), one in Shtërpcë (62 years old), one in Skenderaj (65 years old), and one death was registered in Suharekë (68 years old). In total, 2,022 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 701 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 737 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 13,186. In Greece, were reported 3,081 new infection cases, while 81 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,135. In Serbia, were reported 38 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,846. There were also 3,154 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 33 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,322. The country registered also 949 new infections. Globally, more than 138,5 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,97 million people.