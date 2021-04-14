Mesila Doda: SPAK should wake up, Tom Doshi is stealing votes

The candidate for MP in the opposition coalition list for Tirana Mesila Doda declared that her party, PDIU, has information that Tom Doshi is interfering in the election. “We have this kind of information on the ground, the evidence must be found by the justice authorities, so everyone needs to do their job. Since facts regarding staggering amount of money that are being given for vote buying have arrived to us, then the justice must find them,” said Doda, adding that “SPAK should wake up, because tomorrow it will take responsibility for its inactions.” Doda made the declarations during an interview for Fax News. Her statements comes after the repeated calls from the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim on the Albanian institutions to prevent Doshi's running in the elections.

Talking about the use of confidential data of voters by the Socialist Party, Doda said that “this is a pure electoral crime, because with our ID card many of our personal data are exposed. Everyone must be brought before the law, the whole system is in the hands of one man,” said Doda, who urged the citizens to vote massively on April 25.