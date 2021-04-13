5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 5 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Three deaths were registered in Tirana, while Durrës and Korça registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 78 and 85 years old. After 2,862 tests, 234 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 634 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,326.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 27,523. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 19,673 active cases. From yesterday, the curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 19,673

Fier 2,361

Durrës 1,161

Gjirokastër 1,122

Shkodër 932

Korçë 726

Vlorë 572

Dibër 341

Kukës 315

Elbasan 215

Berat 56

Lezhë 49

In Kosovo, 12 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Gjakovë (73 and 80 years old), two deaths were registered in Obiliq (49 and 73 years old), two deaths were registered in Prishtina (74 and 75 years old), one death was registered in Deçan (82 years old), one in Ferizaj (65 years old), one in Mitrovia (61 years old), one in Prizren (81 years old) and one death was registered in Shtime (57 years old). In total, 2,008 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 494 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 1,009 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 13,236. In Greece, yesterday were reported 1,606 new infection cases, while 76 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,961. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,808. There were also 3,572 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 46 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,228. The country registered also 687 new infections. Globally, more than 137,4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,96 million people.