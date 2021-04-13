Kraja on the use of confidential data by SP: You will definitely have an answer

Arben Kraja, the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK), confirmed today that the institution he is leading has started a verification over the use of confidential data of voters by the Socialist Party. “The verifications are ongoing and you will definitely have an answer,” responded Kraja to the question of whether SPAK had started to verify the database of the SP. Yesterday Voice of America reported that "representatives of SPAK have stated that the steal of personal data is not an issue within the competence of this newly established institution, but it started verifications based on the importance of the problem and the current phase of the election campaign."

The investigation was initiated after Lapsi.al published an article according to which the Socialist Party has illegally created a database that contains confidential data on 910 thousand of voters, including their telephone numbers, ID numbers and workplace. Today the leader of the opposition Lulzim Basha commented again on the issue, by saying "have you seen that stunt that they published [...] that they stick and collect ID card numbers, etc.? There is no trick that will save him (Rama)!" said Basha. According to the Democratic Party the use of the e-Albania database by Edi Rama and SP officials "is a criminal offence." The National Agency for Information Society (AKSHI) which administers e-Albania has denied having given any information to SP.