4 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 4 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Tirana, Gjirokastra, Fier, and Malësi e Madhe. The victims' age varies between 63 and 82 years old. After 1,983 tests, 125 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 546 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,321.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 27,928. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 19,823 active cases. From today, the curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 19,823

Fier 2,413

Durrës 1,177

Gjirokastër 1,168

Shkodër 967

Korçë 727

Vlorë 608

Dibër 340

Kukës 324

Elbasan 237

Berat 94

Lezhë 50



In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Gjilan (49, 70 and 76 years old), one death was registered in Kamenicë (59 years old), one in Lipjan (64 years old), one in Pejë (77 years old), one in Prishtina (68 years old), and one in Skenderaj (80 years old). In total, 1,996 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 345 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 518 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 13,763. In Greece, were reported 1,606 new infection cases, while 76 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,961. In Serbia, were reported 38 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,773. There were also 2,965 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 46 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,228. The country registered also 687 new infections. Globally, more than 136,8 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,95 million people.