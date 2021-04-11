The Committee of Experts: Curfew will be reduced by two hours

The Committee of Experts announced today a reduction of the curfew hours by two hours. Starting from tomorrow, the curfew in force will be from 22:00 to 06:00, instead of from 20:00 as it has been the case in the previous weeks. The decision was taken after the Committee evaluated the trend of the new infections and hospitalization in the last weeks. "The epidemiological situation is stable, with a declining incidence and this has been observed from the third week of March onwards. A decrease has also been noticed in terms of the percentage of positivity of new cases [...] The decline is also noted in hospitalizations," declared the Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu.

Talking about the situation of the patients with COVID-19 in the hospitals, the Minister added that "in the last 4 days there have been no patients at COVID 4 Hospital [...] which is undoubtedly a positive indicator of the situation in hospitals. Currently, the bed utilization rate is below 30%, while intensive care is below 13%," declared Manastirliu. Also, taking into consideration that the vaccination process against COVID-19 has given excellent results in the last weeks in the United Kingdom, the government decided to lift the ban regarding flights from the UK.