7 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 7 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Tirana and Durrës, while Përmet, Lushnja and Shkodra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 54 and 72 years old. After 2,684 tests, 238 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 517 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,317.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 28,353. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 19,959 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 19,959

Fier 2,483

Gjirokastër 1,202

Durrës 1,195

Shkodër 1,015

Korçë 738

Vlorë 646

Dibër 347

Kukës 323

Elbasan 255

Lezhë 102

Berat 88

In Kosovo, 12 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Prishtina (57, 62 and 85 years old), three death was registered in Vushtrri (68, 71 and 79 years old), one death was registered in Drenas (66 years old), one in Ferizaj (63 years old), one in Fushë-Kosovë (73 years old), one in Kamenicë (81 years old), one in Lipjan (68 years old), and one death was registered in Rahovec (61 years old). In total, 1,988 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 529 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 503 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 13,944. In Greece, were reported 1,717 new infection cases, while 52 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,885. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,735. There were also 2,732 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 46 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,228. The country registered also 687 new infections. Globally, more than 136,4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,94 million people.