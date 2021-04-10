Defender 21, Yuri Kim welcomes soldiers from the NJ National Guard

The US Ambassador Yuri Kim welcomed today in Tirana a group of soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard, that will help in the preparation of Albania to receive UH-60A Blackhawk helicopters from the United States, and will conduct also training events to prepare the Albanian Armed Forces for Defender 21.

“Proud to welcome American soldiers for the largest US-led multilateral military exercise in the Western Balkans. Defender 21 will test and strengthen the ability of allies to deploy quickly, fight hard, and win,” wrote the Ambassador on Twitter. The military training Defender 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. The training will integrate approximately 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly simultaneous operations in May across more than 30 training areas in 12 countries, including Albania.