6 Deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Durrës, while Tirana, Kruja, Elbasan, and Shkodra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 68 and 83 years old. After 3,342 tests, 360 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 534 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,310. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 28,639. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,157 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,157

Fier 2,509

Durrës 1,208

Gjirokastër 1197

Shkodër 1,010

Korçë 730

Vlorë 691

Dibër 346

Kukës 342

Elbasan 248

Lezhë 101

Berat 100

In Kosovo, 9 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Prishtina (66, 79 and 80 years old), one death was registered in Ferizaj (80 years old), one in Gjakovë (65 years old), one in Rahovec (48 years old), one in Vushtrri (58 years old), one in Lipjan (81 years old), and one death was registered in Shtime (81 years old). In total, 1,976 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 571 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 727 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 13,930. In Greece, were reported 2,799 new infection cases, while 75 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,833. In Serbia, were reported 41 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,700. There were also 3,058 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,182. The country registered also 1,092 new infections. Globally, more than 135,6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,93 million people.