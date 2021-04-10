200 kg of cocaine found in a container at the Port of Durrës

A significant amount of cocaine, suspected to be around 200 kilograms, was found today in a container at the Port of Durrës. The container with fruits and vegetables holding the cocaine was sent from Ecuador, and according to media reports, the company which had ordered the container is based in Tirana. For the moment the investigations are ongoing, and part of the process is also the Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK). The news of the 200-kg cocaine seized at the Port of Durrës comes only one week after 49 kilograms of cocaine were seized in another container coming from Ecuador. On that occasion, the narcotics were found hidden in a banana container, coming from Ecuador through a route involving a stop in Turkey.

At the beginning of March the United States Department of State published a report on International Narcotics Control, where it stated that “Albania is a source country of cannabis and a home base for organized crime groups moving narcotics from source countries into European markets,” adding also that “drug trafficking organizations led by or principally consisting of Albanian nationals are active internationally, and their illicit profits are laundered in Albania.