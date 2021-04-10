Thousands of citizens from Kosovo entering Albania to avoid restrictions

Thousands of citizens from Kosovo have entered in Albania in the last hours, to enjoy the weekend in Albania instead of Kosovo, where new measures against COVID-19 are in force, including the closure of gastronomy and shopping centres. Only on Friday, 13,000 citizens from Kosovo entered Albania, while according to the media reports the situation remained the same also on Saturday, with long queues of cars seen at the border. Asked by the Albanian media whether their entrance in Albania had anything to do with the restrictions, many citizens confirmed that they were visiting Albania to frequent cafes and restaurants, as in Kosovo they are closed. For those who want to travel from Kosovo to Albania or vice versa, there is currently no restriction in place.

Kosovo has experienced a rise in positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the last weeks. For that reason, Kurti’s government introduced new measures against the spread of the virus last week, including the extension of the curfew in force from 22:00 to 05:00. In the last 24 hours, 9 people lost their battle with COVID-19 in Kosovo, while 571 new positive cases with COVID-19 were reported in the country. Overall, Kosovo has 13,930 active cases with COVID-19, while Albania 20,346 active cases.