7 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 7 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The deaths were registered in Tirana, Saranda, Gjirokastra, Kuçova, Shkodra, Elbasan and Librazhd. The victims' age varies between 54 and 71 years old. After 2,966 tests, 286 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 543 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,304. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 28,819. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,346 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,346

Fier 2,516

Durrës 1,217

Gjirokastër 1180

Shkodër 1,025

Korçë 718

Vlorë 699

Kukës 343

Dibër 342

Elbasan 227

Berat 106

Lezhë 100



In Kosovo, 7 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Gjakova (44 and 81 years old), two deaths in Prishtina (73 and 84 years old), one death in Gjilan (81 years old), one in Klinë (70 years old), and one death was registered in Viti (80 years old). In total, 1,967 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 684 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 702 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 14,095. In Greece, were reported 2,734 new infection cases, while 78 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,758. In Serbia, were reported 39 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,659. There were also 3,405 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,108. The country registered also 1,163 new infections. Globally, more than 134,9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,92 million people.