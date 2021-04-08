6 Deaths from COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 2 deaths were registered in Tirana and Durrës, while Vlora and Shkodra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 69 and 90 years old. After 2,538 tests, 317 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 529 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,297. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 29,083. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,608 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,608

Fier 2,541

Durrës 1,205

Gjirokastër 1205

Shkodër 1,021

Korçë 719

Vlorë 707

Kukës 344

Dibër 338

Elbasan 254

Lezhë 102

Berat 39

In Kosovo, 12 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Vushtrri (77, 79 and 83 years old), two deaths in Gjakova (64 and 65 years old), two deaths in Podujeva (65 years old and 76), one death in Lipjan (84 years old), one in Prishtina (69 years old), one in Prizren (81 years old), one in Skenderaj (88 years old), and one in Suharekë (63 years old). In total, 1,960 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 871 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 642 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 14,120. In Greece, were reported 3,215 new infection cases, while 73 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,680. In Serbia, were reported 41 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,620. There were also 3,625 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,108. The country registered also 1,163 new infections. Globally, more than 134 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,9 million people.