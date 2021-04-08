Tirana International Airport: Commercial Flights will resume tomorrow morning

Tirana International Airport informed today that scheduled flights will resume tomorrow morning, while today humanitarian, medical and diplomatic operations will be carried out. "There is still no exact time for the resumption of flights tomorrow. As soon as we have such a notice, we will notify you immediately," said the statement of the Airport.

The statement continued by adding other important informations for the passengers:

"We would like to inform the Flydubai passengers who have booked a ticket to Dubai and their flight is today, and the tour operators, that the flight will be operated from Podgorica Airport, and that passengers will be transported by bus to Podgorica. Passengers are kindly requested to arrive inside TIA terminal to obtain the necessary documentation for this flight," continued the statement.

"We would also like to inform the passengers of the route Dubai-Tirana, which is also operated by Flydubai, that the plane will land at Podgorica Airport tonight, with an estimated arrival time at 18:30 local time. Therefore tour operators are kindly requested to take care of the transport of these passengers from Podgorica to Tirana by bus," concluded the statement TIA.