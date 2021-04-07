U.S Embassy: The Duration of the strike is not known at this time

The U.S Embassy reacted to the strike of AlbControl employees, by issuing a statement in which it informed that the duration and the potential impact of the strike are not known. Here's the official statement from the Embassy:

"Due to a strike of AlbControl employees at Tirana International Airport, all inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled for April 7, 2021. The duration of the strike, and the potential impact to flight schedules beyond April 7, is not known at this time.

If you have concerns about imminent travel, please contact your airline directly for updates."