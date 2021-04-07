8 Deaths From COVID-19/ The Curfew Continues to Stay in Place from 20:00 to 6:00

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 8 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 2 deaths were registered in Durrës, while Tirana, Vlora, Përmet, Gramsh, Kolonja, and Shkodra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 67 and 84 years old. After 2,538 tests, 256 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 565 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,291. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 29,301. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,738 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,738

Fier 2,560

Durrës 1,226

Gjirokastër 1224

Shkodër 1,030

Korçë 729

Vlorë 721

Kukës 345

Dibër 338

Elbasan 246

Lezhë 103

Berat 41

In Kosovo, 14 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Gjakova (62, 74 and 81 years old), two deaths in Ferizaj (78 and 84 years old), two deaths in Kamenica (both 77 years old), two deaths in Prishtina (69 and 79 years old), one in Lipjan (74 years old), one in Mitrovica (71 years old), one in Skenderaj (58 years old), one in Suharekë (53 years old), and one in Vushtrri (80 years old). In total, 1,948 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 685 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 788 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 13,903. In Greece, were reported 3,445 new infection cases, while 75 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,607. In Serbia, were reported 42 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,579. There were also 3,615 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 45 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,022. The country registered also 1,259 new infections. Globally, more than 133,3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,89 million people.