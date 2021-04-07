Ding: China’s Importation of Agricultural and Food Products from Albania Continued to Grow

The importation of agricultural and food products from Albania in China has continued to grow in the last year, besides being a pandemic year. On the occasion of the China-Albania Business Roundtable on Agricultural Trade, the Chinese Ambassador in Albania Zhou Ding in his opening remarks confirmed that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Albania continued to move forward despite the challenges. “This resilience is the best vote of confidence to our trade relations,” said Ding, adding that “the expansion of the Chinese consuming market and the immense demand for high-quality agricultural products will undoubtedly create more opportunities for Albanian products.” According to Ding, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Albania is deepening, and “China remains one of Albania’s top trading partners.”

The Chinese Ambassador went further by talking about the presence of Albanian businesses in China. “I am very glad to learn that Albanian Morava honey is gaining popularity in China. I wish to see more Albanian companies find their business opportunities in China like Morava,” said Ding. With the signing of the quarantine, inspection and sanitary protocols on honey and dairy products between China and Albania during the China-CEEC Summit held in February of this year, the Albanian companies are expected to gain even more access to the Chinese market.

The Roundtable on Agricultural Trade was created to promote the bilateral trade on agricultural products, and it was cosponsored by Ningbo Municipality.