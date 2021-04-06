Palmer: Impartial and Transparent Rules for the April 25 Elections

During a “virtual visit” in Albania, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer talked about the need of having candidate lists with integrity in the next parliamentary elections of 25 April. After meeting virtually with President Meta, Prime Minister Rama and DP Chair Basha, Palmer declared for the media that part of the content of his meetings were the expectations that the United States have on the elections. "We talked about increasing security relations, the importance of having elections with high standards and clean candidates […] We hope to see the first intergovernmental meeting in June. We want successful elections that reflect the will of the Albanians," said Palmer. The Deputy Assistant Secretary emphasized with each leader the importance of their respective roles, since institutions and political leaders carry the responsibility to ensure the upcoming elections are free and fair, with rules that are impartial, transparent, and timely.

Asked about the presence of Tom Doshi in the candidate lists for MP, Palmer echoed the previous statements made by Ambassador Yuri Kim on this issue. "We do our own research for the individuals with problems, and therefore we are certain. Candidate lists are not perfect. What Yuri Kim said is important. Those who are running must be credible. Yuri Kim has been clear in her statements. There has been progress in Albania on justice reform, but there is still a lot of work to be done. We have a duty to be clear with Albania. We want an Albania ready for the EU, “ said Palmer, adding that the U.S expects influential people to be punished in the name of accountability.

Talking about the justice reform, Palmer acknowledged that it is moving in the right direction, although the U.S expects more progress in the future. “Justice reform will continue and will bring more results," added Palmer. Asked by the journalist to comment Albania’s decision to use the Chinese vaccine, Palmer said that the U.S do not interfere in the domestic politics of other countries. In the end of his "virtual visit" in Albania, DAS Palmer highlighted also the strategic importance of the Defender 21 military exercise, which will be the largest multilateral military exercises held in the Western Balkans.