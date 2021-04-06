9 Deaths from COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 4 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Durrës, while Devoll, Elbasan and Kurbin registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 65 and 82 years old. After 2,334 tests, 141 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 604 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,283. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 29,618. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,978 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,978

Fier 2,556

Durrës 1,233

Gjirokastër 1229

Shkodër 1,028

Vlorë 743

Korçë 737

Kukës 346

Dibër 337

Elbasan 243

Lezhë 134

Berat 54

In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Gjilan (74 and 78 years old), one in Fushë-Kosovë (74 years old), one in Gjakova (77 years old), one in Kamenicë (61 years old), one in Mitrovica (77 years old), one in Rahovec (73 years old) and one in Suharekë (65 years old). In total, 1,934 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 489 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 745 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 14,020. In Greece, were reported 4,293 new infection cases, while 79 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,532. In Serbia, were reported 40 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,537. There were also 4,398 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 37 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,977. The country registered also 300 new infections. Globally, more than 132,6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,87 million people.