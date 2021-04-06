26,000 Less Pupils and Students Registered in the Current Academic Year

In one year, the number of pupils and students registered in the schools and universities of Albania has been reduced with 4,6%, or 26,000 individuals. The latest figures from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT), show that for the pre-university education system, the number of pupils registered in Albanian schools dropped from 480,798 for the school year 2019-2020, to 460,819 for the current school year. As for the students registered in the public and private universities, the number of registrations dropped from 130,264 students during the academic year 2019-2020, to 123,796 students for the current academic year.

The decline is seen in all the different categories of education. In the pre-school education cycle, during 2020-2021 were registered 71,332 children, or 8,4% less than a year ago. In the 9-year education cycle, 286,486 pupils were registered for the current school year, or 2,8% less than a year ago. As for the secondary education cycle, 103,001 pupils were enrolled for the current school year, marking a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year.

Regarding the reduce of the number of students, the trend is higher especially in the natural science fields. In the programs “Natural sciences, mathematics and statistics” were registered 17,4% less students compared to a year ago. The same trend is seen also in the fields of “Agriculture, forestry, fishing and veterinary,” where currently there are 16,8% less students than a year ago. Meanwhile, the fields of health and well-being continue to attract bigger number of students each year.