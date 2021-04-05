9 Deaths from COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 4 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Shkodra, while Vlora, Fier and Pogradec registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 55 and 83 years old. After 2,092 tests, 264 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 589 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,274. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 30,090. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 21,182 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 21,182

Fier 2,582

Durrës 1,262

Gjirokastër 1245

Shkodër 1,085

Vlorë 789

Korçë 775

Kukës 351

Dibër 336

Elbasan 277

Lezhë 152

Berat 53

In Kosovo, 11 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Mitrovica (68 and 71 years old), two deaths in Prishtina (76 and 79 years old), one in Kamenicë (54 years old), one in Obiliq (79 years old), one in Ferizaj (76 years old), one in Gjakova (78 years old), one in Prizren (77 years old), one in Viti (58 years old), and one in Vushtrri (79 years old). In total, 1,926 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 512 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 524 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 14,284. Today in Kosovo were introduced also further measures to fight COVID-19, including a curfew from 22:00 to 05:00.

In Greece, were reported 1,863 new infection cases, while 73 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,453. In Serbia, were reported 39 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,497. There were also 3,706 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,940. The country registered also 733 new infections. Globally, more than 132,1 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,86 million people.