Kosovo Allies Congratulates Osmani, Asking the Continuation of Dialogue with Serbia

After being elected President, Vjosa Osmani received immediately warm wishes from the biggest allies of Kosovo, who took to the opportunity to remind her of the need of putting on her agenda the normalization of the relationship with Serbia. The Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi wrote on Twitter “Congratulations to President Vjosa Osmani on her election! EU looks forward to working with the President, new government & parliament in driving forward the European agenda & EU related reforms, in the interest of people of Kosovo. Continuation of dialogue with Belgrade is key.” On the same line was also the message sent by the EU Office in Kosovo: “The EU looks forward to working closely with President Osmani and the newly consolidated Kosovo institutions. Kosovo now needs to resume EU-related reforms and engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue.”

In her first speech after being elected President, Osmani talked also about the dialogue with Serbia, saying that peace “will be achieved only if we see remorse from Serbia.” According to many experts, unlike Prime Minister Kurti, who has repeatedly said that the dialogue won’t be the priority of Kurti's government, Osmani will put the normalization of the relationship with Serbia at the top of her priorities. The U.S have also on various occasion have repeated the calls for a dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. Back in February, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, while congratulating then the Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani on the 13th Anniversary of Kosovo’s Independence, reminded her that “there is a great deal of work to be done, including securing a comprehensive normalization agreement with Serbia centered on mutual recognition.”