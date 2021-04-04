9 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 5 deaths were registered in Tirana, while Shkodra, Durrës, Elbasan and Korça registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 49 and 84 years old. After 3,056 tests, 348 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 669 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,265. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 30,424. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 21,350 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 21,350

Fier 2,573

Gjirokastër 1252

Durrës 1,249

Shkodër 1,130

Vlorë 846

Korçë 795

Kukës 362

Elbasan 325

Dibër 330

Lezhë 175

Berat 37

In Kosovo, 9 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: 3 deaths were registered in Prishtina (53, 67 and 69 years old), two deaths in Gjakova (79 and 80 years old), one in Deçan (78 years old), one in Malishevë (74 years old), one in Podujevë (66 years old), and one in Viti (65 years old). In total, 1,915 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 680 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 465 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 14,307. In Greece, were reported 1,955 new infection cases, while 78 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 8,380. In Serbia, were reported 36 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,458. There were also 3,304 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,940. The country registered also 733 new infections. Globally, more than 131 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,86 million people.