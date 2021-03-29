Albania to get 1.2 mill Sinovac jabs

A massive vaccination campaign aims to relax all limitations by summer

Albanian Prime Minister Rama declared that Albania has secured 1.2 million does of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, after an official visit to Turkey, where Rama and his Healthcare Minister Manastirliu met with “Keymen Ilaç Sanayive Ticaret” a Turkish distributor company for Sinovac.

The first supply of more than 190000 doses arrived the next day and authorities set on Sunday two tents in the main square of Tirana, kick-starting a massive vaccination campaign. The healthcare minister declared that plans are in place for vaccination to reach 10000 administered doses per day.

Rama said that this deal was a “dream come true” and that a quick vaccination drive will make possible a smooth tourism season for Albania with a relaxation of limitations and curfews by summer.

Some experts have pointed out that Prime Minister Rama’s position change from refusing vaccines not approved by FDA/EMA to an enthusiastic contractor of them is due to electoral concerns. The vaccinating drive is already featured in electoral spots of the Socialist Party’s campaign for the general elections of April 25.

Sinovac in addition to being sued in its origin country of china has been exported and used in several Asian and South-American countries as well as in Turkey and Jordan.