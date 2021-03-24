New Kurti government voted in, Gervalla Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Kosovo Parliament gave 67 votes to the new government headed by Albin Kurti after the spectacular electoral result of February 14 when Vetevendosje clenched 59 mandates in the assembly.

The Kurti 2 government has declared that its priorities are internal affairs such as justice, employment and managing the pandemics whereas experts insist that the dialogue with Serbia under international arbitration should be revived.

The Kurti government has appointed as Minister for Foreign Affairs Donika Gervalla and as first deputy prime minister in charge also for European integration and the dialogue Besnik Bislimi.

Donika Gervalla in fact comes from the list of Vjosa Osmani and has been a high ranking member of LDK up until 2018.

Gervalla was born in 1971 and lived in Tirana after he father was murdered by Yugoslav secret services in Germany in the 80s. She has been participated in the students’ protest that overthrew the communist regime in the early 90s.