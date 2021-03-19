SPAK Requests Two Years of Prison for former Chief Prosecutor Llalla

The Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK) has requested today two years of prison for the former Chief Prosecutor Adriatik Lalla. While initially the Prosecution’s Office of Durrës investigated the former Chief Prosecutor for several criminal offences, including money laundering, the file was later sent to SPAK, which is accusing now Llalla only of false statement. SPAK has requested also 5 years of exclusion from the Public Service, as an additional sentence.

Considering that Llalla has accepted the shortened trial, if convicted his sentence will be reduced by 1/3, meaning that in that case, he would need to be in prison only for one year and 4 months. Llalla’s investigation since the beginning took a lot of attention, taking into consideration that he was the first big name from the high-ranking officials to be investigated from SPAK. The next session will be held on the 2nd of April.