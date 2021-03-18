Novruz – Spring Holiday in Azerbaijan

Novruz holiday is one of the traditional and favourite holidays in Azerbaijan. It marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated on the vernal equinox, March 20-21 – the beginning of the astronomical New Year. The festivities last for several days and the preparations for them start early at the end of the last month of winter.

The origin of Novruz dates back to ancient customs and rituals associated with cult of nature and fertility, as well as beliefs in nature’s decline and rise. The universe is made up of four elements - water, fire, earth and air (wind). Novruz Tuesdays are also based on these elements. Tuesdays are celebrated every year one month before the Novruz holiday.

The first is called Water Tuesday. That is, towards spring, the ice-covered areas of the mountains melt down and flow into the rivers, and the soil slowly begins to get wet. The second is Fire Tuesday. As of this time the sun gradually warms the soil and begins to wake it up. On this day bonfires and candles are lit in the name of each family member. Third Tuesday is air (wind) Tuesday. The wind gradually warms up the already awakened soil, shakes the branches of trees, wakes them up from their hibernation, opens their shoots, chases away the clouds and collides with each other, causing warm spring. Last Tuesday is Earth Tuesday. The sun has already warmed up the earth and given it life. Therefore, the first spring sowing begins on this Tuesday.

The most significant one among Tuesdays (Charshanbas) is the last one called “Akhir Charshanba”. On this traditional day plan, a lot has to be taken care of; the house has to be cleaned and holiday meals prepared. Samani (green sprouting wheat) is a symbol of Novruz and it is grown in advance to have it ready on the table by the night of celebration. Along with samani, painted eggs, and baked holiday sweets set a festive mood. The day before the holiday people meet to congratulate each other. On festive tables candles are lit and wishes made. The number of candles corresponds with the number of family members. In the evening, children put hats under neighbors’ doors and hide, waiting for the neighbors to fill the hats with holiday favors. After the sunset people gather in the streets to kindle bonfires, dance around them, and jump over them to cleanse their souls and ward off evil spirits.

One of the essential parts of the holiday table is Khoncha (xonça) – a tray filled with sweets, nuts, candles, and other treats. Neighbors, relatives and friends send trays filled with treats to each other. On the second day of Novruz, people visit the graves of the relatives and friends to honor their memory.

Novruz is also the time for mass gatherings and festivities. Ashiq and folk music concerts are held countrywide on this day. Ropewalkers demonstrate their skills, pehlevans (wrestlers) compete against each other, comedy performances with the participation of two characters, Kos-Kosa (goat beard) and Kechal (the bald), are held on the streets. Kos-Kosa represents the winter, Kechal – the spring. In the verbal competition Kechal always comes out a winner.

Since 2009 Novruz holiday which is also celebrated in a number of regional countries and beyond has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. At the 64th session of the UN General Assembly, March 21 was declared as the International Novruz Day.