Kim: The US have provided Albania with over $1.1 billion in assistance

During the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of ties between the United States and Albania at the Ministry For Europe and Foreign Affairs, the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim gave a speech in which she recalled some of the milestones achieved during the last three decades. “Over the last 30 years, the people of the United States have provided Albania with over $1.1 billion in assistance, which we have used together to tackle challenges in democracy, defense, and business, among other issues,” said Kim, adding that “Our shared commitment to security is most clearly embodied in our robust partnership within the NATO alliance. We are grateful to Albania for its leadership role in promoting regional and global security through its contributions as a NATO member.”

During her speech, the Ambassador talked also about the EU future of Albania. “Albania is on the cusp of joining the European Union, and again the United States is proud to support you as you make the changes necessary for this historic effort. The EU’s decision to open accession negotiations with Albania in March last year is testament to the fundamental and significant progress that Albania has made to implement the reforms necessary for EU membership,” said Kim.

The ceremony saw the participation of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka, and other high-ranking officials. Part of the ceremony was also an exhibition on display dedicated to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.