17 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 4 deaths were registered in Vlora, 2 deaths in Tirana, 2 deaths in Fier, 2 deaths in Elbasan, while Lushnja, Kavaja, Librazhd, Korça, Puka, Durrësi and Lezha registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 54 and 86 years old. After 3,005 tests, 475 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 749 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,077. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 34,605. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,202 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,202

Fier 2,566

Durrës 1,618

Vlorë 1,554

Shkodër 1,295

Gjirokastër 1,223

Korçë 846

Lezhë 734

Elbasan 545

Berat 357

Dibër 350

Kukës 315

In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: 3 deaths were registered in Vushtrri (76, 80 and 87 years old), one death in Deçan (86 years old), one in Ferizaj (71 years old), one in Gjakovë (71 years old), one in Lipjan (67 years old), and one in Mitrovica (62 years old). In total, 1,723 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 553 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 534 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 11,063. In Greece, were reported 1,508 new infection cases, while 59 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 7,196. In Serbia, were reported 31 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,778. There were also 5,201 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,340. The country registered also 284 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 120 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,66 million people.