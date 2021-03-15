The University of Salento and the Ministry of Justice Signs a Memorandum of Cooperation

The Rector of the University of Salento Fabio Pollice and the Minister of Justice Etilda Gjonaj, signed today a Memorandum of Cooperation, which aims to provide assistance to Albania in the legal sector. The Cooperation will focus especially on strengthening the legal fields of Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure Code and Penitentiary Law, and in the promotion of scientific and didactic initiatives in Italy and Albania.

According to the Ambassador of Italy, Fabrizio Bucci, the agreement is “part of the support offered by the entire Italia System (which of course includes our best academic institutions), towards an undisputed partner and a friendly country like Albania. A characteristic of such an agreement is not only the possibility to give a specific assistance to Albania in a strategic sector such as the juridical one, but above all, that of setting new and solid foundations for a long-term mutual exchange,” said the Ambassador, adding that the “support to the Albanian institutions in the field of justice […] continues to be fundamental, not only because it contributes to the consolidation of the rule of law in Albania, but also because it brings a concrete improvement in the field of justice administration from which depends also the improvement of the business climate and, therefore, the ability to attract more investments from abroad and in particular from Italy.”

The Ambassador concluded his remarks by focusing on the war against organized crime. “With the finalization of the reforms in the field of criminal law and penitentiary law, the hope is that of being able to fight organized crime and corruption in this country with ever greater force and effectiveness,” said Bucci.