15 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 4 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Fier, 2 deaths in Korça, 2 deaths in Durrës, while Shkodra, Kruja, Elbasan, and Skrapar registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 34 and 82 years old. After 3,001 tests, 543 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 578 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,060. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 34,896. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,271 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,271

Fier 2,586

Durrës 1,635

Vlorë 1,606

Shkodër 1,318

Gjirokastër 1,209

Korçë 910

Lezhë 749

Elbasan 570

Berat 395

Dibër 347

Kukës 300

In Kosovo, 13 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Vushtrri (75, 79 and 89 years old), two deaths in Gjilan (75 and 78 years years old), 2 in Kamenicë (73 and 76 years old), two in Prizren (59 and 74 years old), one in Fushë-Kosovë (53 years old), one in Istog (45 years old), one in Prishtina (74 years old), and one in Skenderaj (67 years old). In total, 1,715 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 574 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 394 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 11,058. In Greece, were reported 1,134 new infection cases, while 46 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 7,137. In Serbia, were reported 28 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,747. There were also 4,634 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,340. The country registered also 284 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 120 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,65 million people.