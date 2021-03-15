Albania and the U.S Celebrates 30 Years of Diplomatic Ties/ Message from the U.S DOS

Thirty years ago, on March 15 1991, after a break of 52 years, the United States and Albania re-established their diplomatic relations. The Spokesperson of the United States Department of State Ned Price, celebrated this date, by writing on Twitter that “We celebrate the strategic choice of the Albanian people to embrace democracy and the strong partnership we have built. We look forward to what we can achieve together going forward." US Senator Gary Peters, the co-chair of the Senate Albanian Issues Caucus, congratulated also Albania with a video message, by saying that “When I travelled to Albania, I saw many homes that flew the American flag side by side with the Albanian flag and I know that Albania is a true and loyal friend of the United States, and I am proud to be a friend of Albania,” said Peters.

Meanwhile, the U.S Embassy in Tirana is celebrating the anniversary by sharing video messages from former U.S Ambassadors in Albania. On its official website, the U.S Embassy shared the message of Ambassador William Edwin Ryerson, who recalled the first days of the U.S delegation in Albania. “The first team of US representatives arrived in Tirana ahead of the first multiparty elections, in March 1991. I did not arrive until late April with the intention of staying one or two months, until the permanent embassy staff was selected and assigned,” said Ryerson, who stayed as an Ambassador from 1991 to 1994.

The Ambassador talked about one of his most challenging moments during those years. “One of the most challenging moments occurred during Baker’s visit. While the secretary spoke, I was standing up properly, near the vehicles of the motorcade, next to a tall rough policeman. As Baker said “We are you and you are with us”, I watched a tear slide down the cheek of that cop. About 10% of the population was that day in “Skënderbej” square,” said the former Ambassador, adding that “Democracies, including our own, are forever work in progress. There was never any doubt that both countries shared the same hopes, for a free and prosperous Albania,” said Ryerson. The former Ambassador concluded his message by saying that even after his retirement, he continues to follow the developments in Albania, and expressed his belief that Albania is on the right track.

While the diplomatic relations between the United States and Albania were re-established in March of 1991, the U.S. Embassy in Tirana was opened on October 1, 1991. The first U.S. Ambassador to Albania William Edwin Ryerson presented his credentials to the Government of Albania on December 21, 1991.