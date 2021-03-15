Turkey Strongly Condemns Kosovo’s Embassy in Jerusalem

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted yesterday after the opening of the Kosovo Embassy in Jerusalem, using strong words against the decision of Kosovo: "This decision taken by the leaders of a nation who have endured great sufferings to gain their independence is extremely unfortunate, as it disregards the plight of the Palestinian people, who have been under occupation for decades and subjected to serious human rights violations,”said the statement issued by the Ministry.

The press release continued by accusing the Kosovar leaders of violating the parameters of the peace process: “By acting so, Kosovar leaders have violated the established parameters of the peace process, including the relevant United Nations resolutions on the status of Jerusalem, and damaged the vision of a two-state solution as well as the prospects for peace in the region. We call upon the leaders of Kosovo to heed common sense and rescind this irresponsible and illegal step.”

According to Anadolu Agency even the Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the decision of Kosovo, considering it a violation of international laws, with the aim of encouraging other countries to normalize ties with Israel. Another voice against the decision of Kosovo was that of Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization umbrella group, who said that the move “weaken the Palestinian cause,” as reported by Reuters.

Kosovo decision to open the Embassy was taken during the meeting between the outgoing Prime Minister Hoti and the President of Serbia Vučić at the White House on the 4th of September, after the mediation of the meeting by former President Trump. By opening its embassy in Jerusalem, Kosovo became the first Muslim-majority nation to have an embassy in the city. Beside Turkey, the decision was met with criticism by various partners of Kosovo. The European Union since September has expressed its concern regarding the opening of the Embassy of Kosovo in Jerusalem.