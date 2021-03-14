15 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 3 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Fier, while Elbasan, Vlora, Tepelena, Roskoveci, Kruja, Bulqiza, Saranda, Kavaja and Shkodra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 54 and 82 years old. After 3,119 tests, 653 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 662 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,045. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 34,946. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,290 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,290

Fier 2,572

Durrës 1,640

Vlorë 1,614

Shkodër 1,337

Gjirokastër 1,224

Korçë 912

Lezhë 731

Elbasan 565

Berat 385

Dibër 352

Kukës 311

In Kosovo, 6 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Prizren (both 64 years old), one in Dragash (86 years old), one in Prishtina (72 years old), one in Suharekë (78 years old), and one in Vushtrri (67 years old). In total, 1,702 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 565 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 304 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 10,885. In Greece, were reported 1,626 new infection cases, while 53 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 7,091. In Serbia, were reported 25 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,719. There were also 4,226 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,319. The country registered also 539 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 119.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,65 million people.