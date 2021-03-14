SP and DP Militants Clash With Each Other in Elbasan

The militants of the Democratic Party and the Socialist Party clashed with each other during the festivities of Summer Day in Elbasan, which saw the arrival of both Prime Minister Rama and the leader of the opposition Basha at the same time in the city. The police intervened immediately to calm the situation, while the images of the fight with punches and kicks between the militants of the two political groups went viral. According to the media, the incident was born while the supporters of the opposition were shouting “Rama Go” which apparently irritated the supporters of the Prime Minister.

Both the leaders blamed their opponents for the scenes of violence. “Rama provoked the citizens of Elbasan through his criminal friends […] For a very long time, this city has not moved forward due to the perpetrators of violence that we saw today, by the gangs and bandits of Elbasan, who are known by name and surname, and who today accompanied the outgoing Prime Minister with pistols […] Wherever you go, Edi Rama, you will get the same answer. Give up on your criminal friends. […] Spring is coming, change is coming,” – said Basha.

The Prime Minister chose Twitter to accuse the opposition for the episode. “This vulgar show is another example of the degradation of an outdated opposition, which is led by a puppet in the hands of Sali & Ilir, who want hassle and disruption, to take hostage Albania and its justice!” wrote Rama on Twitter. So far the police has not given an official version of who initiated the fights between the SP and DP militants.