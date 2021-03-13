12 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 12 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 3 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Elbasan, while Fier, Shkodra, Vlora, Lushnja, Kuçova, and Kavaja registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 53 and 79 years old. After 3,463 tests, 698 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 690 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,030. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 34,970. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,379 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,379

Fier 2,567

Durrës 1,656

Vlorë 1,578

Shkodër 1,332

Gjirokastër 1,207

Korçë 886

Lezhë 731

Elbasan 587

Berat 382

Dibër 345

Kukës 320

In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Prishtina (84 and 92 years old), one in Gjakovë (70 years old), one in Gjilan (71 years old), one in Klinë (83 years old), one in Rahovec (74 years old), one in Viti (64 years old), and one in Vushtrri (67 years old). In total, 1,696 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 578 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 470 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 10,630. In Greece, were reported 2,503 new infection cases, while 52 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 7,038. In Serbia, were reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,694. There were also 4,092 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,280. The country registered also 868 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 119.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,64 million people.