Japan awards a grant to Tropoja for procuring a waste collection truck and waste containers

On March 10 th, a Grant Agreement was signed between the Ambassador of Japan Mitsuyuki Takada and Rexhë Byberi, Mayor of Tropoja Municipality. This Grant is funded by Japan's Grant scheme "Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects" (GGP). The Government of Japan will donate 1 Waste Collection Truck and 150 Waste Containers amounting to EUR 80,113.

During the Signing Ceremony, Ambassador Takada expressed his wishes

for the improvement of the Waste Management Service in Tropoja as well as reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Albania in different sectors. At the same time, Byberi was thankful to the Ambassador and the Government of Japan, underlining the Project’s importance to the Municipality and its citizen.

This Project’s aim is to improve and expand the Tropoja Municipality’s Waste Management Service, provide better environmental protection from uncontrolled dumping of waste and provide a safer work environment for the employees. The Government of Japan, through the GGP Scheme, has been supporting Albania’s Waste Management, Disaster Response, Environmental Protection and Healthcare Service Sectors. Some of the recently signed projects in the Healthcare Service are for Vlora, Shkodra and Lezha Regional Hospitals, providing them with medical equipment and Bulqize Municipality’s project in Disaster Response providing a new Fire Truck.