Várhelyi: Albania Has Met All Conditions for the First IGC

The Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Várhelyi was part today of the Tirana Economic Forum, where some of the most influential Albanian and international leaders addressed the challenges facing Albania and the Western Balkans. During his speech, the Commissioenr talked about the first intergovernmental conference between Albania and the EU, confirming the support of the Commission: “The Commission considers that all conditions for holding the first Intergovernmental Conference on EU accession negotiations with Albania are now met,” said Várhelyi, adding that this was possible thanks to many reforms, such as the electoral law or the justice system “including the vetting of judges and prosecutors, which the Commission is closely monitoring.” The Commissioner said that he hoped that the first IGC between the EU and Albania would become

reality under the Portuguese Presidency.

Talking about the integration process of North Macedonia, Várhelyi said that “It is important that mutually acceptable solutions are found to pending bilateral issues between North Macedonia and Bulgaria swiftly.” In the focus of the EU Commission is also the need of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. “It is also crucial that Kosovo and Serbia use the current window of opportunity to make progress in the Dialogue, which is of key importance for Kosovo and Serbia’s European aspirations,” said the Commissioner. Meanwhile, on the visa liberalization issue for Kosovo citizens, Várhelyi said that the Commission maintains the position that all the conditions have been met, although “not all Member States have yet been convinced.”

Várhelyi concluded his remarks by talking about the need of integrating even more the Western Balkans and the Single Market, and the need of participating in EU policies even before formal accession.