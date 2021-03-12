Kim: Corruption in Albania Remains a Major Concern of the US

On the occasion of the Tirana Economic Forum, the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim took the opportunity to make an analysis of the economic and political situation in Albania, where she mentioned some of the challenges that Albania is facing, focusing on corruption. “More needs to be done domestically to strengthen Albania’s institutions and economy. Corruption remains a major concern of the United States both in the judiciary and in politics. The United States and European Union have worked closely with our Albanian partners to see a painful judicial reform process through,” said Kim.

Talking about the partnership between Albania and the United States in important sectors, such as security, the Ambassador applauded the decision of Albania to push back on technology cooperation with Huawei and ZTE. “Albania has been a leader in protecting its critical infrastructure from malign actors, including by pushing back on technology equipment from Huawei and ZTE. Allowing Chinese telecommunications suppliers like Huawei or ZTE to participate in or control any part of a 5G network creates unacceptable risks to national security, critical infrastructure, privacy, and human rights. We applaud Albania’s actions and encourage others to follow suit,” declared the Ambassador.