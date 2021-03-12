Albania Signs with the US an Agreement to Bring Liquefied Natural Gas in Vlora

Albania signed today an agreement with the United States to bring liquefied natural gas in Albania. The agreement includes the conversion of the Vlora Thermal Power Plant, and the construction of a new gasification terminal, which will turn Vlora into a regional center for the distribution of liquid gas originating in the United States. The agreement was signed in Houston between the Minister of Infrastructure Belinda Balluku and the companies Exxon Mobil and Excelerate Energy, and was a result of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Albania and the United States in the summer of 2020.

On the occasion of the agreement, the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim praised the collaboration between Albania and the United States: “Vlora will mark an important step towards the enlargement of the European access to sustainable resources of energy […] The diverse combination of solar, wind, and liquefied natural gas will make Albania a conveyer and significant partner for this type of change,” said Kim, adding that today’s agreement can be considered “a giant cornerstone” towards the growing of the strategic partnership between the United States and Albania.

Prime Minister Rama thanked Ambassador Kim for her role in reaching the agreement, adding that “today starts for Albania a golden period for gas […] that will transform Vlora in a center of the liquefied natural gas.”