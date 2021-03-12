16 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 16 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 8 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Fier, two deaths in Shkodra, while Rrogozhina, Elbasan and Durrës and registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 50 and 90 years old. After 3,340 tests, 681 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 872 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,002. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 34,974. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,432 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,432

Fier 2,524

Durrës 1,647

Vlorë 1,615

Shkodër 1,327

Gjirokastër 1,314

Korçë 878

Lezhë 691

Elbasan 604

Berat 382

Dibër 342

Kukës 319

In Kosovo, 6 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Prishtina (80 and 87 years old), two deaths were registered in Viti (16 and 74 years old), one in Gjakovë (79 years old) and one in Gjilan (76 years old). In total, 1,688 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 730 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 512 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 10,530. In Greece, were reported 2,357 new infection cases, while 49 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,986. In Serbia, were reported 26 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,670. There were also 4,668 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 3,280. The country registered also 868 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 118.7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,63 million people.