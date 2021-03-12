Japan will provide a New Fire Truck to Lezha Municipality

On March 10th, a new agreement was signed to provide a new Fire Truck, funded by Japan's Grant scheme "Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects" (GGP) to Lezha Municipality. The Ambassador of Japan, Mitsuyuki Takada, and Mayor of Lezha, Pjerin Ndreu, signed the grant agreement of approximately EUR 81,300 with the aim to decrease the response time and the damage caused by the fire, increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the fire service in Lezha and make the intervention procedure of different fires happening at the same time easier.

During the signing ceremony, Ndreu expressed his gratitude to Japan and Ambassador Takada for the continuous support, underlining the Grant's importance to the Municipality and its citizens. On the other hand, Ambassador Takada reconfirmed his Government's commitment to supporting Albania's development in the fire service sector and other sectors.

Japan has been supporting Albania with several grants for equipment and vehicles provision. In the field of Fire Services, the Government of Japan has provided similar grants to Kruja Municipality, Kamza Municipality, Berat Municipality and the recently signed contract with Bulqize Municipality for the provision of fire trucks and the corresponding equipment.

Japan has been supporting Albanian through the Grant Scheme Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) since 1998, awarding grants to public institutions, local government authorities or NGOs for projects in the fields of health care, disaster prevention, environmental protection etc. The total GGP assistance to Albania for 43 implemented and to be implemented projects amounts to approximately EUR 2.6 million.