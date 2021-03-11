16 Deaths From COVID-19/ Curfew Continues to Stay in Place from 20:00 to 06:00

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 16 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 7 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Fier, while Vlora, Durrës, Shkodra, Gramsh, Prrenjas, and Lushnja registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 41 and 78 years old. After 3,035 tests, 602 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 761 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,002.

Meanwhile today the meeting of the Committee of Experts decided that the curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00. In relation to the suspension of the rallies for which the Constitutional Court requested to set a deadline, the Committee decided that the rallies will continue to be suspended for the next two weeks.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 35,181. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,511 active cases. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,511

Fier 2,540

Durrës 1,662

Vlorë 1,659

Shkodër 1,327

Gjirokastër 1,219

Korçë 879

Lezhë 694

Elbasan 624

Berat 420

Dibër 340

Kukës 306

In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Ferizaj (57, 77 and 86 years old), three deaths were registered in Prizren (65, 74 and 79 years old), one in Podujevë (77 years old) and one in Prishtina (88 years old). In total, 1,682 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 632 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 276 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 10,318. In Greece, were reported 2,570 new infection cases, while 51 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,937. In Serbia, were reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,644. There were also 4,595 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 21 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,265. The country registered also 947 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 118.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,62 million people.